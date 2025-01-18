Experts: Close on Trendline Touch

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Close on Trendline Touch:

Closes trades when bar touches trendline

Close on Trendline Touch

Author: Paul Conrad Carlson

 
Please Download these for EA to work
 

These EAs work perfect as described- 

Download all the files here in comments and away you go , enjoy

Files:
ZZ_SELL_Close0.mq5  251 kb
ZZ_BUY_Closes.mq5  251 kb
 

This is a test code you can use in strategy tester

  1. Download an auto trendline line indicator
  2. attach to any chart and save as a template
  3. run test TL in strategy tester , pause it and add template with the auto trendline
  4. a trade is opened every bar but you can see buy trades are closed when price touches upper bar or closes below lower.
Files:
Test_TL.mq5  405 kb
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