Experts: Close on Trendline Touch
Please Download these for EA to work
Files:
These EAs work perfect as described-
Download all the files here in comments and away you go , enjoy
Files:
ZZ_SELL_Close0.mq5 251 kb
ZZ_BUY_Closes.mq5 251 kb
This is a test code you can use in strategy tester-
- Download an auto trendline line indicator
- attach to any chart and save as a template
- run test TL in strategy tester , pause it and add template with the auto trendline
- a trade is opened every bar but you can see buy trades are closed when price touches upper bar or closes below lower.
Files:
Test_TL.mq5 405 kb
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Close on Trendline Touch:
Closes trades when bar touches trendline
Author: Paul Conrad Carlson