EA Backtest Optimisation question
I just finished a backtesting with optimization using genetic algo . After optimizations finished I saw below log in journal tab. I am a bit confused why a pass could vary so much. I have not manually added conditions to terminate the tester pass in the code. So its baffling.
1. Could it be that there was an error that occurred at some point that could be responsible for those short passes? Is there a way to confirm that error occurred?
2. What other reasons could there be?
First thing to check - how much the number of trades differ between all passes. If the numbers differ with similar proportion, than it's the trading environment what's using the time behind the scenes (for SL/TP, expiration, etc).
First thing to check - how much the number of trades differ between all passes. If the numbers differ with similar proportion, than it's the trading environment what's using the time behind the scenes (for SL/TP, expiration, etc).
Hi
I checked the number of trades, it varied between 11 and 700ish. So i guess according to what you said i can attribute that time difference to the trade processing maybe...
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Hi,
I just finished a backtesting with optimization using genetic algo . After optimizations finished I saw below log in journal tab. I am a bit confused why a pass could vary so much. I have not manually added conditions to terminate the tester pass in the code. So its baffling.
1. Could it be that there was an error that occurred at some point that could be responsible for those short passes? Is there a way to confirm that error occurred?
2. What other reasons could there be?