Bug Report: Delay in "Stop if Equity is Less Than" Function Execution (MT5, Signals Service)
Loïc B.:
There is a significant delay in the execution of the "Stop if Equity is less than" feature in MetaTrader 5 when using the signals service (Version: 5.00, Build 4424, 27 June 2024). In multiple cases, the time taken to close trades is over 10 times longer than the ping to the trade server, with some instances showing a delay up to 10,000 times longer. This can result in substantial losses below the equity threshold.
I have attached three screenshots of logs showcasing this issue. The problem is consistently reproducible, and I'm happy to provide full logs to any moderator or admin for further investigation and resolution.
of course they got no comment on that lol....figures
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There is a significant delay in the execution of the "Stop if Equity is less than" feature in MetaTrader 5 when using the signals service (Version: 5.00, Build 4424, 27 June 2024). In multiple cases, the time taken to close trades is over 10 times longer than the ping to the trade server, with some instances showing a delay up to 10,000 times longer. This can result in substantial losses below the equity threshold.
I have attached three screenshots of logs showcasing this issue. The problem is consistently reproducible, and I'm happy to provide full logs to any moderator or admin for further investigation and resolution.