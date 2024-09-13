Mt4 mt5 copy trades but placed manually

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Hi everyone,

Im just wondering if there is a software or EA that copy trades to others accounts but copy each trade as manual orders. Normally when using copys EAs they copy trades with magic numbers even using magic equal to zero is not a manual order
 

This is not possible, because even if you put a 0 magic number in your copier EA, the copied trades will always reveal their source if you hover over them with your mouse.



 
Pedro Jaime Rodriguez Cristancho:
Hi everyone,

Im just wondering if there is a software or EA that copy trades to others accounts but copy each trade as manual orders. Normally when using copys EAs they copy trades with magic numbers even using magic equal to zero is not a manual order

There is always a way ;)

 
Soewono Effendi #:

There is always a way ;)

I would be interested to know the way...

 
this thread would get censored/deleted if I would share it here ;)

 
Soewono Effendi #:
this thread would get censored/deleted if I would share it here ;)

Search in market for it. ;-) look for glow in dark

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

I would be interested to know the way...

Simple, code it to mimic the manual way.

It will need WinAPI DLL and will probably break some rules of MetaQuotes licence I guess.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

Simple, code it to mimic the manual way.

It will need WinAPI DLL and will probably break some rules of MetaQuotes licence I guess.

I see Alain, then it's not a way that can be used in a MQL5.com Market product.

Thank you.

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