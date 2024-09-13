Mt4 mt5 copy trades but placed manually
Hi everyone,
Im just wondering if there is a software or EA that copy trades to others accounts but copy each trade as manual orders. Normally when using copys EAs they copy trades with magic numbers even using magic equal to zero is not a manual order
- manual copy transaction emulator
- What does broker know?
- How to detect a trade made by the user?
This is not possible, because even if you put a 0 magic number in your copier EA, the copied trades will always reveal their source if you hover over them with your mouse.
Pedro Jaime Rodriguez Cristancho:
Hi everyone,
Hi everyone,
Im just wondering if there is a software or EA that copy trades to others accounts but copy each trade as manual orders. Normally when using copys EAs they copy trades with magic numbers even using magic equal to zero is not a manual order
There is always a way ;)
this thread would get censored/deleted if I would share it here ;)
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