Suggestion for mql5.com dev team
I do not have any problem with that sorry:
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Just go to this page (for example) https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/mt5/page1
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Trading signals for MetaTrader 5
- www.mql5.com
A showcase of successful trading strategies with automated copy trading
It was for MT5.
And same for MT4 signals - everything works.
And same for MT4 signals - everything works.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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Hi MQL5 team. I couldn't find any place to write this other than forums. Searching feature in signals page stopped working completely. I only use that search box to filter signals by broker, because there is no any option to filter by broker and there a lot of signal providers using unregulated new brokers to manipulate trading history which is easy to spot. Here is the feature I am talking about:
I used to filter by broker like in picture (Because left field that is supposed to use to filter by broker never ever worked). Now it stopped working completely. When I type something and press enter, my keyword just disappears and refreshes same page like nothing happend. I know a lot of updates have being made to mql5.com recently, but testing features before deploying is important too.