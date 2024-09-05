Bug Report: Local Variable Value and Breakpoint Issue in MT5 Beta Versions After 4410 Build
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Hi,
1. In the script below, I placed a breakpoint at line 3.
2. After pressing F5 (Debug):
2.1 Instead of the debugger stopping at line 3, it jumped directly to line 5. Why ?
2.2 With the debugger at line 5 (before executing it), why does the local variable `i` have the random value 1 instead of the initialized value 2 ?