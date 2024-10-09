Experts: Smart MA Trailing Stop EA - MT4

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Smart MA Trailing Stop EA - MT4:

Smart MA Trailing Stop EA automatically adjusts stop losses based on your selected MA period and distance between SL and MA.

Smart MA Trailing Stop EA - MT4

Author: Kommoju Sahityananda Devi

 
is this available for download to use it?
[Deleted]  
41583 #:
is this available for download to use it?

Yes, you can download this by clicking on the "Download as ZIP" link above

 

Does affect all open trades? We just need to add it to one pair ?

Thanks in advance

[Deleted]  
Pedro Varela #:

Does affect all open trades? We just need to add it to one pair ?

Thanks in advance

Hello, You need to add this EA to the pair you want to set a stop-loss for.

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