Experts: Smart MA Trailing Stop EA - MT4
is this available for download to use it?
Does affect all open trades? We just need to add it to one pair ?
Thanks in advance
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Smart MA Trailing Stop EA - MT4:
Smart MA Trailing Stop EA automatically adjusts stop losses based on your selected MA period and distance between SL and MA.
Author: Kommoju Sahityananda Devi