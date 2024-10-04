How I can explain my issue to a service desk? I don't want a robot answer

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Hello


How I can explain my issue to a service desk? I don't want a robot answer

 
Nebal S I Saloul:

Hello


How I can explain my issue to a service desk? I don't want a robot answer

I want to open  a new ticket wit a human support

how?

 

It is about how to contact (and about "Other Question" to creeate a ticket in the service desk - Contacts and requests):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

I can not login to account due to lost iPhone and can not receive code verification.

Sergey Golubev, 2024.05.25 09:49

It is what they (service desk) replied about how to contact with them -

Users are still able to contact service desk from the chat, but that function is available for specific subjects only. They need to choose properly.
We've added ~50 new subjects to the chat bot to cover most of the popular questions and problems.

 
Sergey Golubev #:
Other Question


Hi

I know that

but it's not working any more

try it by yourself then tell me

I can't contact any human support

Thank you



 
Nebal S I Saloul #:


Hi

I know that

but it's not working any more

try it by yourself then tell me

I can't contact any human support

Thank you



Click the correct options for your issue and you will be directed accordingly.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Click the correct options for your issue and you will be directed accordingly.

Thank you very much


I found it and sent my issue to human support

 
Nebal S I Saloul #:

Thank you very much


I found it and sent my issue to human support

I am curious, what was the topic in the AI chatbot you chose to resolve? I am facing the same issue regarding lost device that sent the OPT codes and am locked out of my account.
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