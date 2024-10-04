How I can explain my issue to a service desk? I don't want a robot answer
Hello
How I can explain my issue to a service desk? I don't want a robot answer
I want to open a new ticket wit a human support
how?
It is about how to contact (and about "Other Question" to creeate a ticket in the service desk - Contacts and requests):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
I can not login to account due to lost iPhone and can not receive code verification.
Sergey Golubev, 2024.05.25 09:49
It is what they (service desk) replied about how to contact with them -
Users are still able to contact service desk from the chat, but that function is available for specific subjects only. They need to choose properly.
We've added ~50 new subjects to the chat bot to cover most of the popular questions and problems.
Thank you very much
I found it and sent my issue to human support
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Hello
How I can explain my issue to a service desk? I don't want a robot answer