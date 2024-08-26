MT5 strategy results
cpickens:Not enough trades.
Hello,
Does anyone know why my MT5 strategy results are coming back in RED when there's profit. If you look further down you see that there are some in GREEN. Also with profit, Can't figure out why a lot of my results are in RED when there's profit. Thanks
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Hello,
Does anyone know why my MT5 strategy results are coming back in RED when there's profit. If you look further down you see that there are some in GREEN. Also with profit, Can't figure out why a lot of my results are in RED when there's profit. Thanks