MT5 strategy results

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Hello,

Does anyone know why my MT5 strategy results are coming back in RED when there's profit. If you look further down you see that there are some in GREEN. Also with profit, Can't figure out why a lot of my results are in RED when there's profit. Thanks


 
cpickens:

Hello,

Does anyone know why my MT5 strategy results are coming back in RED when there's profit. If you look further down you see that there are some in GREEN. Also with profit, Can't figure out why a lot of my results are in RED when there's profit. Thanks


Not enough trades.
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