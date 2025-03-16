Discussing the article: "Automating Trading Strategies with Parabolic SAR Trend Strategy in MQL5: Crafting an Effective Expert Advisor"
PSAR with Deep Learning Models give excellent results.
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/15589
void OnTick() { //--- Get the Parabolic SAR value double sar = iSAR(_Symbol, _Period, SAR_Step, SAR_Maximum); // Calculate the Parabolic SAR value
Good joke
Vladislav Boyko #:
That's a good one.
not a bad one.
Without it I wouldn't have noticed that :
on the website the article is dated 10 March 2025, first comment 26 Aug 2024 7 months BEFORE publication :-)
"dark water in the sky"
Maxim Kuznetsov #:
on the website the article is dated 10 Mar 2025, first comment 26 Aug 2024 7 months BEFORE publication :-)
on the website the article is dated 10 Mar 2025, first comment 26 Aug 2024 7 months BEFORE publication :-)
That's the date of the translation. The original article was published on 23 Aug 2024
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Check out the new article: Automating Trading Strategies with Parabolic SAR Trend Strategy in MQL5: Crafting an Effective Expert Advisor.
In this article, we will automate the trading strategies with Parabolic SAR Strategy in MQL5: Crafting an Effective Expert Advisor. The EA will make trades based on trends identified by the Parabolic SAR indicator.
Algorithmic trading strategies have greatly revolutionized financial trading by allowing traders to quickly make informed decisions. This has helped to eliminate human error and emotional biases as the automated systems follow predetermined parameters in the fast-paced market environment. Therefore, in automated trading, there is consistency as the system uses the same logic to execute trades every time.
It is a common practice to build and implement automated techniques using MetaTrader 5. This article delves deeply into the process of creating an Expert Advisor (EA) that uses the Parabolic SAR indicator to execute trades automatically.
Author: Duke Matwere Kingoina