MT5 : Array out of range error

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Hi guys, how to solve this error? I have tried different period, different pair and EA but still having same problem. Customer service just said they don't have data during 23:59 - 00:01. I have tested few times before with same period and same EA and it runs smoothly then suddenly popped out this error on the next test but until now I still can't solve this. Pls help🥲
 

Have you seen the following line in your log file?



 
Dr Matthias Hammelsbeck #:

Have you seen the following line in your log file?



But my code only around 3700 lines
 

You can check for char. place 52

or you enter a check for invalid indexes if (i<0 || i>=ArraySize(..)) { Print(); ExpertRemove(); }

 
double EventValueProfit()     {return eventValues[eventValuesQueueIndex].profit;}
line 8561 is this, is this any error?
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