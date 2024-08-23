MT5 : Array out of range error
Hi guys, how to solve this error? I have tried different period, different pair and EA but still having same problem. Customer service just said they don't have data during 23:59 - 00:01. I have tested few times before with same period and same EA and it runs smoothly then suddenly popped out this error on the next test but until now I still can't solve this. Pls help🥲
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b615bde2-21e0-40a4-8390-e4367f8087eb-image.png 145 kb
- [SOLVED] : why [trade disabled] errors occur during backtest ???
- Something Interesting
- 2-dimensional array out of range error
You can check for char. place 52
or you enter a check for invalid indexes if (i<0 || i>=ArraySize(..)) { Print(); ExpertRemove(); }
double EventValueProfit() {return eventValues[eventValuesQueueIndex].profit;}
line 8561 is this, is this any error?
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