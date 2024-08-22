Does MT4/MT5 support common stock?

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Does MT4/MT5 support common stock, not just forex?  
 
Tommy JW:
Does MT4/MT5 support common stock, not just forex?  
All the symbols are related to the brokers. It means: you may find the broker which is proposing your desirable symbol for trading.
 

But if you your broker is not providing the symbols you want to use/trade/etc (but you do not want tochange the broker) so -

MetaQuotes is developing new service for now.
It is the following: if you/we connect to MetaQuotes-Demo account so we can see the "Subscriptions" -

Subscriptions

Subscriptions

I think - it will be more options for subscriptions.

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