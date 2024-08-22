Does MT4/MT5 support common stock?
Does MT4/MT5 support common stock, not just forex?
Tommy JW:All the symbols are related to the brokers. It means: you may find the broker which is proposing your desirable symbol for trading.
Does MT4/MT5 support common stock, not just forex?
Does MT4/MT5 support common stock, not just forex?
But if you your broker is not providing the symbols you want to use/trade/etc (but you do not want tochange the broker) so -
MetaQuotes is developing new service for now.
It is the following: if you/we connect to MetaQuotes-Demo account so we can see the "Subscriptions" -
I think - it will be more options for subscriptions.
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- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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