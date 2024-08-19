Severe Virus Alert
Is this an anti virus program? Then communicate this to VirTool as probably false positive?
It is false alarm (it was discussed many times) so you can ignore it.
It was discussed many times, for example:
- https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/462628 (and about how to solve it)
- how to solve: post #16 and post #17
- more.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
Renat Fatkhullin , 2016.05.04 12:10
Please look at the digital signature of the file.
This is a false alarm due to the polymorphic protection engine of our programs.
Bit Defender Anti-Virus Found Something in WebInstall Folder (2024.0218) - My anti-virus shows false warning about terminal Exe
- 2024.02.18
- googollien
- www.mql5.com
Today my anti-virus show a warning [gen:variant. Or i can only wait the mt4 next automatically update. And press something to be installed and so on. It may be same action for any other anti-virus software programs
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I got a severe virus alert for the latest MetaTrader update concerning the metatester64.exe file on Windows 11. Anyone else get the same alert?