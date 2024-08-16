True Market structure
Im working on this indicator, it draws swing points..I just need a more efficient way to perfom this task..my code appears messy to me...some times it misses a point.
- For Advanced Users - Getting Started
- Moving (swapping) arrays
- Tracking bar formation
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