Modify No Changes When modifying stop orders
Scalper8:
Hi All
When ever I modify my stop orders (Buy stop and Sell Stop) I come across this message on my experts tab:
I've searched for modify no changes when modifying stop orders (Buy stop and Sell Stop) and I haven't solved what is the cause of this problem. Please assist if you know the problem on how to avoid this
Does any one know what might be the problem I get when I modify my stops (Buy stop & sell stop) ?
if(BuyStopTrail<PriceCurrent) if(SellStopTrail>PriceCurrent)
Even when using price current I still get the same messages/error "no changes"
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Hi All
When ever I modify my stop orders (Buy stop and Sell Stop) I come across this message on my experts tab:
I've searched for modify no changes when modifying stop orders (Buy stop and Sell Stop) and I haven't solved what is the cause of this problem. Please assist if you know the problem on how to avoid this