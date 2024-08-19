Modify No Changes When modifying stop orders

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Hi All

When ever I modify my stop orders (Buy stop and Sell Stop) I come across this message on my experts tab:


I've searched for modify no changes when modifying stop orders (Buy stop and Sell Stop) and I haven't solved what is the cause of this problem. Please assist if you know the problem on how to avoid this 

void PriceTrail()
 {
  MqlTick Tick;
  SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),Tick);
  
  double NewAsk=Tick.ask;
  double NewBid=Tick.bid;
  
  double PriceOpen=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_OPEN);
  double PriceCurrent=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT);
  
  double StopPoint=3;
  double NewStopLevel=0;
  
  double BuyPrice=NormalizeDouble(NewBid+StopPoint*Pips(),Digits());
  double SellPrice=NormalizeDouble(NewBid-StopPoint*Pips(),Digits());
  
  double SLBuy=NormalizeDouble(NewBid-StopPoint*Pips(),Digits());
  double SLSell=NormalizeDouble(NewBid+StopPoint*Pips(),Digits());
  
  double BuyStopTrail=NormalizeDouble(NewBid+StopPoint*Pips(),Digits());
  double SellStopTrail=NormalizeDouble(NewBid-StopPoint*Pips(),Digits());
  
  for(int p=OrdersTotal()-1;p>=0;p--)
  {
   if(m_order.SelectByIndex(p)) 
   if(m_order.Symbol()==Symbol())
   if(m_order.OrderType()==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP)

   if(BuyStopTrail<PriceOpen)
   
   if(BuyPrice>NewAsk+StopLevel*Pips())
   {
    trade.OrderModify(m_order.Ticket(),BuyPrice,SLBuy,0,0,0,0);
   }
  }
  
  for(int q=OrdersTotal()-1;q>=0;q--)
  {
   if(m_order.SelectByIndex(q)) 
   if(m_order.Symbol()==Symbol())
   if(m_order.OrderType()==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP)

   if(SellStopTrail>PriceOpen)
 
   if(SellPrice>NewBid-StopLevel*Pips())
   {
    trade.OrderModify(m_order.Ticket(),SellPrice,SLSell,0,0,0,0);
   } 
  }
  
 }
 
Scalper8:

Hi All

When ever I modify my stop orders (Buy stop and Sell Stop) I come across this message on my experts tab:


I've searched for modify no changes when modifying stop orders (Buy stop and Sell Stop) and I haven't solved what is the cause of this problem. Please assist if you know the problem on how to avoid this 

Does any one know what might be the problem I get when I modify my stops (Buy stop & sell stop) ?

if(BuyStopTrail<PriceCurrent)

if(SellStopTrail>PriceCurrent)

Even when using price current I still get the same messages/error "no changes"

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