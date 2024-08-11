Can I use expert advisors and indicators that use DLL imports in vps hosting
I want to buy VPS hosting, but when I read a little about the terms and method of operation, I noticed that it is not possible to allow indicators or expert advisors that use DLL.
Knowing that the main reason that prompted me to decide to purchase VPS hosting is an indicator and expert advisor that uses DLL and its function is to generate custom charts called Renko.
Also: Another expert advisor does not use DLL, but it is dedicated to executing trades according to the inputs and conditions. so it is attached to the Renko charts in order to execute the trades, and it requires very, very fast VPS hosting.
This is because the Renko fees are determined by the size of each candle in points, and if you adjust each candle Renko size of 10 points on the USDJPY pair and the trend was down and suddenly the price of the pair rose 100 points within 1 second, 10 bullish Renko candles will be formed immediately and the hosting must be very fast so that the expert advisor can close previous trades and enter into bullish trades from the first Renko candle closed in Renko charts, and I believe that this requires very fast execution, so that the execution takes less than 50 ms. This is in terms of speed and quality of execution.
But the main problem I have currently is the topic of using indicators and expert advisors that use DLL! Can I run them on VPS hosting?
- your environment is not synchronized with hosting server
- Custom chart Candle Close
- Discussion of article "How to Prepare a Trading Account for Migration to Virtual Hosting"
TAREQ AL-WESABI:
I want to buy VPS hosting, but when I read a little about the terms and method of operation, I noticed that it is not possible to allow indicators or expert advisors that use DLL.
But the main problem I have currently is the topic of using indicators and expert advisors that use DLL! Can I run them on VPS hosting?
you have already answered your own question, no DLL, not on MQL VPS hosting. Other VPS services may allow it but you need to search the internet yourself.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register