Failing to read a CSV file
void OnStart() { //--- Read in the file string file_name = "EURUSD.PERIOD_H1.csv"; //--- Try open the file int result = FileOpen(file_name,FILE_READ|FILE_CSV|FILE_ANSI,","); //Strings of ANSI type (one byte symbols). //--- Check the result if(result != INVALID_HANDLE) { Print("Opened the file"); //--- Store the values of the file float mean_values[8]; float variance[8]; int counter = 0; string value = ""; while(!FileIsEnding(result) && !IsStopped()) //read the entire csv file to the end { if (counter > 10) //if you aim to read 10 values set a break point after 10 elements have been read break; //stop the reading progress value = FileReadString(result); Print("Trying to read string: ",value); if(FileIsLineEnding(result)) { Print("row++"); } counter++; } //---Close the file FileClose(result); } }
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I'm trying to read in a csv file with 2 rows and 8 columns and I keep failing. I'm able to open the file, however I cannot yet access the content of the file. Here is my code.
And here is an example of the output.
Fig 1: Failing to parse a CSV file.
Here is a sample of the content of the CSV file I'm trying to parse. Each column has a title, so I thought maybe I should use FileReadString to handle the column title and ReadFloat for the real values, but I'm failing so far.
Fig 2: A sample of the CSV file.