What represent theses values on a backtest optimisation?

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Hello everyone. 

What represesent theses 2 values please?

The second is the number of possibilities regarding the differents inputs? And the first one ? Why its > than the second ?

Thank you. 
backtest

 
Hugo Feruglio:
Hello everyone. 

What represesent theses 2 values please?

The second is the number of possibilities regarding the differents inputs? And the first one ? Why its > than the second ?

Thank you. 

The number on the right is the theoretical value. Depending on how the optimization is going, the terminal can continue to the operations instead of stopping at the theoretical value.

 
Evren Caglar #:

The number on the right is the theoretical value. Depending on how the optimization is going, the terminal can continue to the operations instead of stopping at the theoretical value.

Here is the last rows of my optimisations. Regarding the first pictures, does it means that 473 strategies pass for a total of 1728 strategies? rows-optimiser
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