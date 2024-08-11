EA SL TP Problem need from experience coder

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logic is 

        if minimum 2 trade open      SL TP  Trigger(place at 1st trade breakeven price) if minimum 2 Trade open 


but it trigger after max trade open . like    if i set max 5 trade . after 5 trade open sl tp trigger now.


any body help what i need to change or replace

 
Sanju Das:


logic is 

        if minimum 2 trade open      SL TP  Trigger(place at 1st trade breakeven price) if minimum 2 Trade open 


but it trigger after max trade open . like    if i set max 5 trade . after 5 trade open sl tp trigger now.


any body help what i need to change or replace

don't post pictures of code they are very unfriendly for troubleshooting. Either post the code using the </> button (Alt-s) or attach the code.

 

You got to post the code, not screenshots, as mentioned.

I can go through your code but not with screenshots as I'm not 8 anymore sitting behind a Commodore 64 typing code out of a magazine into BASIC. I'm not re-typing your code to diagnose it.

 
Sanju Das:


logic is 

        if minimum 2 trade open      SL TP  Trigger(place at 1st trade breakeven price) if minimum 2 Trade open 


but it trigger after max trade open . like    if i set max 5 trade . after 5 trade open sl tp trigger now.


any body help what i need to change or replace

Click on the icon, located at the top of your page, displayed below then copy and paste your code therein:  

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