EA SL TP Problem need from experience coder
logic is
if minimum 2 trade open SL TP Trigger(place at 1st trade breakeven price) if minimum 2 Trade open
but it trigger after max trade open . like if i set max 5 trade . after 5 trade open sl tp trigger now.
any body help what i need to change or replace
don't post pictures of code they are very unfriendly for troubleshooting. Either post the code using the </> button (Alt-s) or attach the code.
You got to post the code, not screenshots, as mentioned.
I can go through your code but not with screenshots as I'm not 8 anymore sitting behind a Commodore 64 typing code out of a magazine into BASIC. I'm not re-typing your code to diagnose it.
logic is
if minimum 2 trade open SL TP Trigger(place at 1st trade breakeven price) if minimum 2 Trade open
but it trigger after max trade open . like if i set max 5 trade . after 5 trade open sl tp trigger now.
any body help what i need to change or replace
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logic is
if minimum 2 trade open SL TP Trigger(place at 1st trade breakeven price) if minimum 2 Trade open
but it trigger after max trade open . like if i set max 5 trade . after 5 trade open sl tp trigger now.
any body help what i need to change or replace