Is it possible to develop such a panel? Multiline edit box
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Graphical Interfaces X: Word wrapping algorithm in the Multiline Text box (build 12)
- www.mql5.com
We continue to develop the Multiline Text box control. This time our task is to implement an automatic word wrapping in case a text box width overflow occurs, or a reverse word wrapping of the text to the previous line if the opportunity arises.
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Hi everyone,
Do you know if there's a UI controls available to develop multi line text boxes?
Thanks,
Roy