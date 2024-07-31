Is it possible to develop such a panel? Multiline edit box

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Panel

Hi everyone,

Do you know if there's a UI controls available to develop multi line text boxes?


Thanks,

Roy

 

We have a search function on this site !

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/3173

Graphical Interfaces X: Word wrapping algorithm in the Multiline Text box (build 12)
Graphical Interfaces X: Word wrapping algorithm in the Multiline Text box (build 12)
  • www.mql5.com
We continue to develop the Multiline Text box control. This time our task is to implement an automatic word wrapping in case a text box width overflow occurs, or a reverse word wrapping of the text to the previous line if the opportunity arises.
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