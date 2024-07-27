Load once for math calcs in tester ?

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Is there a way to load a data file once in the optimizer and not on every pass ?
For math calcs mode .

I'm loading a 1.6 gb file and it appears it's loading per pass.
I'm using tester file property

In other words i want to pull it up once (or however many agents there are locally) and optimize on it . The file does not change it is just data.
Now it takes 30 seconds to load it and 30 seconds to unload it per pass
And the tasks of the optimization (OnTester function) has nothing inside.


Thank you

 

also i have 11 test iterations (test 0 to 10)

but it appears to be stuck in this loop

thanks

 

is there an undislosed file limit ? a time limit for oninit ? 

stuck in a loop here where agents revolve b2in connecting and failed 


 

Yeah you have a size limit on the tester_files

what is the limit ?

 
Lorentzos Roussos:

Is there a way to load a data file once in the optimizer and not on every pass ?
For math calcs mode .

I'm loading a 1.6 gb file and it appears it's loading per pass.
I'm using tester file property

In other words i want to pull it up once (or however many agents there are locally) and optimize on it . The file does not change it is just data.
Now it takes 30 seconds to load it and 30 seconds to unload it per pass
And the tasks of the optimization (OnTester function) has nothing inside.


Thank you

This is a Operating System issue. If possible your data file will be cache and any further attempt to open it will be faster.

30 seconds to load a data file ? It's very big...

And I don't see how it could take 30 seconds to "unload" ? What "unload" means by the way, a data file is closed, not unloaded.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

This is a Operating System issue. If possible your data file will be cache and any further attempt to open it will be faster.

30 seconds to load a data file ? It's very big...

And I don't see how it could take 30 seconds to "unload" ? What "unload" means by the way, a data file is closed, not unloaded.

is it possible it does not let MT5 load 1.6gb x 4 agents ? 

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

is it possible it does not let MT5 load 1.6gb x 4 agents ? 

It should be possible, why not ? If you have the need RAM of course.
 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Yeah you have a size limit on the tester_files

what is the limit ?

not the size


(edit) 2GB :

 

 

it seems that when my "objects" (as in the classes) take time to load (~57 seconds , then the tester cannot commence in math calcs)

I tested creating bloat files and reading them byte by byte , not structural  ,and it works.

So there is probably a time limitation 

If you are reading this and you know the time limitation let us know

 

im polling whether or not the file exists on the OnTester function 

It works for up to 2GB of bloat files , fails on the file i want to process.

No processing no opening whatsoever , just polling if it exists causes this


Also if i manually move the file to the agents folders it gets deleted
 

Created a smaller size file , 800MB (which does not matter as it can load 2gb of bloat no problem)

If i load it on init , i hit out of memory problems

if i load it on Ontester same

(math calcs mode)

The loaded structure is a struct of classes 

and all have deconstructors (or what you call this ~)

EDIT : 

Tried loading it global scope on OnTesterInit() and dumping it on OnTesterDeInit()

Did not retain data for passes

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