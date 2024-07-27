Load once for math calcs in tester ?
also i have 11 test iterations (test 0 to 10)
but it appears to be stuck in this loop
thanks
Yeah you have a size limit on the tester_files
what is the limit ?
Is there a way to load a data file once in the optimizer and not on every pass ?
For math calcs mode .
I'm loading a 1.6 gb file and it appears it's loading per pass.
I'm using tester file property
Thank you
This is a Operating System issue. If possible your data file will be cache and any further attempt to open it will be faster.
30 seconds to load a data file ? It's very big...
And I don't see how it could take 30 seconds to "unload" ? What "unload" means by the way, a data file is closed, not unloaded.
This is a Operating System issue. If possible your data file will be cache and any further attempt to open it will be faster.
30 seconds to load a data file ? It's very big...
And I don't see how it could take 30 seconds to "unload" ? What "unload" means by the way, a data file is closed, not unloaded.
is it possible it does not let MT5 load 1.6gb x 4 agents ?
it seems that when my "objects" (as in the classes) take time to load (~57 seconds , then the tester cannot commence in math calcs)
I tested creating bloat files and reading them byte by byte , not structural ,and it works.
So there is probably a time limitation
If you are reading this and you know the time limitation let us know
im polling whether or not the file exists on the OnTester function
It works for up to 2GB of bloat files , fails on the file i want to process.
No processing no opening whatsoever , just polling if it exists causes this
Created a smaller size file , 800MB (which does not matter as it can load 2gb of bloat no problem)
If i load it on init , i hit out of memory problems
if i load it on Ontester same
(math calcs mode)
The loaded structure is a struct of classes
and all have deconstructors (or what you call this ~)
EDIT :
Tried loading it global scope on OnTesterInit() and dumping it on OnTesterDeInit()
Did not retain data for passes
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Is there a way to load a data file once in the optimizer and not on every pass ?
For math calcs mode .
I'm loading a 1.6 gb file and it appears it's loading per pass.
I'm using tester file property
Thank you