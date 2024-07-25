I Need Advice on Optimizing MQL5 Code for Better Performance
- 2022.06.25
- KjLNi
- www.mql5.com
- How to Improve Optimization Speed in MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester?
- Looking for Feedback on NeuralNetEA Strategy Tester Results Wanted
- Issues with Optimizing My EA Need Help with Machine Learning Integration
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The first two is optimizing the code.
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EAs : Don't do per tick what you can do per bar, or on open.
If you are waiting for a level, don't reevaluate, wait until price reaches it (or a new bar starts, and you recalculate.)
If you are waiting for an order to close, only look when OrdersTotal has changed. (In MT5 capture the deal out)
How to get backtesting faster ? - MT4 - MQL4 programming forum (2017)
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Indicators: Code it properly so it only recomputes bar zero (after the initial run).
How to do your lookbacks correctly. (2016)
3 Methods of Indicators Acceleration by the Example of the Linear Regression - MQL5 Articles. (2011)
Or, reduce Tools → Options (control+O) → Charts → Max bars in chart to something reasonable (like 1K.)
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The last one is optimizing your strategy. Without the strategy and your implementation of it, no answer is possible.
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