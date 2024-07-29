Programmatically equaling time on chart? - page 2

New comment
 

Thanks for the post Yashar,

  Your code looks much like mine for the most part, except you are running directly on a minute (M1) chart it seems...

 

  Well after some additional testing I have determined part of my earlier confusion, it seems MQL5 calculates intersection points when there is no actual line intersection...as illustrated in the image attached below.

  I have indicated the two lines in question labelled as "First Line" and "Second Line".  The reported intersection time reads 2024.7.26 22:57:00, however this time occurs before the bar where the "Second Line" originates.  In my image I have drawn a dotted blue line (labelled "Extended Line") which extends from the origin of the "Second Line" to the left ('back in time') to the indicated intersection point.  I didn't realize before that MQL5 would create an intersection by 'extending' projections of lines on the chart, and that these 'extensions' could 'reach back' to a time period before the line was actually drawn on the chart.  Obviously I will have to modify my code to ignore any reported intersections that are placed at a time before the creation of the "Second Line".  I am only interested in intersections of lines that actually take place on the chart.

intersection 1
 

  Another thing I have noticed after some additional testing...

  In the attached image (with labels added as I did in my previous post) there is an intersection reported at 2024.4.20 17:37:51 (as before, extending 'back in time' to a point not only before the "Second Line", but before the "First Line" as well).  I am a bit confused by this reported intersection time, because 2024.4.20 was a Saturday.  This chart is a Daily ("D1") rather than a Minute ("M1") as in my previous post. 

  I thought non-trading days such as Saturday would not be reported on a MQL5 chart?  I would have thought the previous trading day (Friday) should have been reported, which would have been 2024.4.19...???

intersection 2

12
New comment