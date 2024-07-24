MQL4 - Incomplete screenshot
Never used WindowRedraw, but here's what the ChartRedraw documentation says:
https://docs.mql4.com/chart_operations/chartredraw
When the ChartRedraw() function is called from an indicator, the chart is redrawn only after the calculation of the OnCalculate() function is over, because indicators are executed in the common terminal thread.
Just testing right now. I'll let you know the results. Thank you!
It seems to be working correctly! Thank you very much!
Here's the code:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Global constants | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ const string screenshotFile = "screenshot.png"; // Screenshot file bool WaitNextOnCalculate = false; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Includes | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <stdlib.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Helper function to capture the screenshot and save the message | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CaptureAndSendScreenshot() { // Get the ID of the current chart long chart_id = ChartID(); // Capture the width and height of the chart window int chartWidth = 640;//ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); int chartHeight = 480;//ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); Print("Chart width: ", chartWidth, ", height: ", chartHeight); // Redraw the window ChartRedraw(); // Wait a bit to ensure the window is completely redrawn Sleep(5000); // Capture the screenshot of the open chart if (ChartScreenShot(chart_id, screenshotFile, chartWidth, chartHeight)) { Print("Screenshot saved: ", screenshotFile); } else { Print("Error saving the screenshot: ", ErrorDescription(GetLastError())); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit; int counted_bars = IndicatorCounted(); if(counted_bars < 0) return(-1); if(counted_bars > 0) counted_bars -= 10; limit = Bars - counted_bars; if(maxBars > 0) { limit = MathMin(maxBars, limit); } int i; RefreshRates(); int lowLimit = 0; limit = WindowFirstVisibleBar(); lowLimit = limit - WindowBarsPerChart(); for(i = limit; i >= lowLimit; i--) { if(WaitNextOnCalculate) { WaitNextOnCalculate=false; CaptureAndSendScreenshot(); } . . . if(IndicatorConditionForScreenShot) { WaitNextOnCalculate=true; } } }
Felipe Augusto Torres Maggico #:
for(i = limit; i >= lowLimit; i--) { if(WaitNextOnCalculate) { WaitNextOnCalculate=false; CaptureAndSendScreenshot(); }
It's quite strange that this is inside a loop. You risk executing this code on the next iteration of the loop rather than on the next OnCalculate.
You're right. Just put it outside the loop to avoid the for iteration.
Thank you again!
Best regards!
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I have a simple code to take a screenshot, but the problem is that the screenshot is incomplete. It doesn't matter the time I use in Sleep() after the redraw. Here's the code:
Here's the original chart:
Here's the screenshot:
Several graphical items are missing. I also tried ChartScreenShot(), but I had the same result. This is an indicator in a sub-window bigger than the main window, but it doesn't matter either. It doesn't matter the extension as well (.png, .gif...).
Any thoughts?
Thank you.