Help! Agents not working
No, I have never seen that behavior before. What CPU are you using? Also, your tester number should start with 1, not 19. Perhaps uninstalling all the agents and starting over again will resolve this issue.
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Today I turned on my PC and went to check my agents. I found out the first two agents are not working.
I don't know how this could happen as they were working fine. I try to turn them on but it won't work.
I also found that if I stop the other agents, I'm able to activate the first two, but as soon as I activate the rest, the first two will automatically stop working.
Does anybody know why this happens?