How to install indicator on linux
I do not have computer with linux so I can not practically help in this situation.
But I know that it is necessary to fill Community tab of Metatrader with the forum login and forum password (and with the confirmation of sucessful login in Metatrader journal). And it may be related to the version of Wine for example.
Read this thread for more details:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/60798
metatrader5 running on linux with wine shows no signals-tab in terminal-window
- 2015.06.30
- massive
- www.mql5.com
hello @ all like in subject written i am using metatrader5 on a linux host...
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hello guys can someone help me ??
recently i install mt5 on linux with wine but how can i install indicator from marketplace i try to open but it show me blank page market place if anybody help me thx