MQL4: Webrequest "GET" issue with shared file on google drive
Correct link, according to ChatGPT's suggestion: https://drive.google.com/uc?export=download&id=1Cu9HVjzxKZoZ5E1z_hYL1wO0pKWfz2jC
Now it works, thank you so much, i leave here what i did to get it working if someone has the same issue.
i had a really strange behaviour, my code snipped above had not this amp; inside, the link was correct, but the string of the fileID was as an external string.
so like you i tried to print it out on init and realized, if it is an external string, however, mt4 converts it to a completly other link:
so i defined it not as external, and see here, it works :o
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hey programmers
I don't get any further with my simple webrequest to a google drive file, to just pull out a simple word, how the sentiment of nas100 is. (https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Cu9HVjzxKZoZ5E1z_hYL1wO0pKWfz2jC/view?usp=sharing)
I always get an 404 Error when trying to access the file over the webrequest. The file is public viewable, and i already tried different aproaches:
- Google Drive API Key, and use another URL to access the file
- use the viewing file ID in browser
- with or without the user agent in the headers, also with other necessary fields to mimic a browser request
the strange thing is, in a browser it works perfectly, so i know that the file is acessible and the URL is correct, also in mt4 itself i granted access to do a webrequest on the specific url of google drive.
is there anyone who can help me to fix this?
here is my code, that simple checks if it works on init:
p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 21.0px; text-indent: -21.0px; font: 14.0px '.SF NS'; color: #0e0e0e}