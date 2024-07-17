Deposit in the Metatrader EA. What is the profit?
How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
The growth shows how the balance of an account grows. It is calculated so that the influence of deposits and withdrawals is avoided. ...
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So, I think - it does not matter about how much the signal provider made deposit to his trading account (and how many times). Because the growth is calculated irrespective off this deposit.
But the deposits onto trading account is not good in case the signal is having the subscribers (especially in case of 'balance operations during open trades') ... but it is the other story ...
- 2013.02.20
- MetaQuotes
- www.mql5.com
From Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
The growth shows how the balance of an account grows. It is calculated so that the influence of deposits and withdrawals is avoided. ...
-------------------
So, I think - it does not matter about how much the signal provider made deposit to his trading account (and how many times). Because the growth is calculated irrespective off this deposit.
But the deposits onto trading account is not good in case the signal is having the subscribers (especially in case of 'balance operations during open trades') ... but it is the other story ...
Thank you Sergey.
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Please see the below image. An EA has deposit after the initial deposit. Can we consider that to be profitable when we take a look "initial deposit", "deposits" , "withdrawals", "profit" and "DD" all indicated below in red?