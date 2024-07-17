Deposit in the Metatrader EA. What is the profit?

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Please see the below image. An EA has deposit after the initial deposit. Can we consider that to be profitable when we take a look "initial deposit", "deposits" , "withdrawals", "profit" and "DD" all indicated below in red?


 
From Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service

How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?

The growth shows how the balance of an account grows. It is calculated so that the influence of deposits and withdrawals is avoided. ...


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So, I think - it does not matter about how much the signal provider made deposit to his trading account (and how many times). Because the growth is calculated irrespective off this deposit.

But the deposits onto trading account is not good in case the signal is having the subscribers (especially in case of 'balance operations during open trades') ... but it is the other story ...

Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - Trader Signals Service - The most frequently asked questions will be collected and processed in this topic
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - Trader Signals Service - The most frequently asked questions will be collected and processed in this topic
  • 2013.02.20
  • MetaQuotes
  • www.mql5.com
The most frequently asked questions related to the signals service will be collected and processed in this topic. I do not want to broadcast it anymore. Full permission to perform trading is checked for each detected symbol
 
Sergey Golubev #:
From Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service

How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?

The growth shows how the balance of an account grows. It is calculated so that the influence of deposits and withdrawals is avoided. ...


-------------------

So, I think - it does not matter about how much the signal provider made deposit to his trading account (and how many times). Because the growth is calculated irrespective off this deposit.

But the deposits onto trading account is not good in case the signal is having the subscribers (especially in case of 'balance operations during open trades') ... but it is the other story ...

Thank you Sergey.

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