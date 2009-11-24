Documentation
Rosh :
See Help in the MetaTrader 5 terminal (press F1)
Also all built-in indicators described on www.mql4.com. See Technical indicators section.
Thanks Rosh - nicely documented. I had wrongly thought that it would be in the MQL5.chm
Would like the exact formula for the inbuilt indicators to be documented please. This would assist in migrating strategies from other platforms.
Many indicators have slightly different interpretations, such as the use of EMA in ATR vs Wilders smoothing. Even EMA itself calculates slightly differently depending on where in the time series you start the calculation.
Right now I'm interested in the exact formula used for the inbuilt Fractal Moving Average.