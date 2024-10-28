Can't receive trade alerts on my android phone from Mt4 desktop push notifications

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My android phone can receive test alerts for push notifications from my Mt4 on desktop, but I'm not receiving actual trade alerts on my android phone.
 
gabi444:
My android phone can receive test alerts for push notifications from my Mt4 on desktop, but I'm not receiving actual trade alerts on my android phone.

really simple fix 

make sure to enable all

 
Chioma Obunadike #:

really simple fix 

make sure to enable all

I had same issue, I did that but notifications are not consistent

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