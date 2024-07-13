Solution for Drag and Drop Issues in MetaTrader 5 MarketWatch
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If you cannot sort instruments in MarketWatch using drag and drop, right-click inside it and then choose sorting. Among the various options, there will be "reset" at the bottom. Click on this option and then go back into MarketWatch. Now you should be able to move the instruments up and down as you please. Attached is an image, in case you cannot find the option.