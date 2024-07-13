Solution for Drag and Drop Issues in MetaTrader 5 MarketWatch

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Hello everyone, I suggest trying this solution if you have had issues using the drag and drop function for instruments in MarketWatch. You can also apply this solution if you have encountered problems with MetaTrader 5 within virtualization software such as Parallels or VMware Fusion.

If you cannot sort instruments in MarketWatch using drag and drop, right-click inside it and then choose sorting. Among the various options, there will be "reset" at the bottom. Click on this option and then go back into MarketWatch. Now you should be able to move the instruments up and down as you please. Attached is an image, in case you cannot find the option.


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