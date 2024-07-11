Where to find my topics
It was probably deleted if you also posted it in Italian.
Write in English in this part of the forum.
Antonio Di:
Hi everyone,
I created a topic yesterday and I just can't find it anymore.
It was about the VPS for Strategy Tester .
I recently joined the forum.
Can you help me find it and understand where they are viewed from in general?
Thanks in advance
Antonio Di Gregorio
Hi everyone,
I created a topic yesterday and I just can't find it anymore.
It was about the VPS for Strategy Tester .
I recently joined the forum.
Can you help me find it and understand where they are viewed from in general?
Thanks in advance
Antonio Di Gregorio
I went to Italian forum, visited your profile here https://www.mql5.com/it/users/antoniodg93
and see your same topic but in Italian forum:
https://www.mql5.com/it/forum/469779
Yes, this topic was created yesterday (on Italian forum).
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I created a topic yesterday and I just can't find it anymore.
It was about the VPS for Strategy Tester .
I recently joined the forum.
Can you help me find it and understand where they are viewed from in general?
Thanks in advance
Antonio Di Gregorio