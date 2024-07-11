Where to find my topics

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Hi everyone,
I created a topic yesterday and I just can't find it anymore.
It was about the VPS for Strategy Tester .

I recently joined the forum.
Can you help me find it and understand where they are viewed from in general?
Thanks in advance

Antonio Di Gregorio
 

It was probably deleted if you also posted it in Italian.

Write in English in this part of the forum.

 
Antonio Di:
Hi everyone,
I created a topic yesterday and I just can't find it anymore.
It was about the VPS for Strategy Tester .

I recently joined the forum.
Can you help me find it and understand where they are viewed from in general?
Thanks in advance

Antonio Di Gregorio

I went to Italian forum, visited your profile here https://www.mql5.com/it/users/antoniodg93
and see your same topic but in Italian forum:
https://www.mql5.com/it/forum/469779

Yes, this topic was created yesterday (on Italian forum).

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