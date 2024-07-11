The resulting data is different. why? :D

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Hi
I tried using the include function provided by metatrader
I thought, that should make the job easier. abbreviate code. and of course cool :D

but when I compared the resulting values it turned out to be different.
maybe I'm still too stupid to use it properly, so it gives different results
Maybe some of you can explain it to me
I would really appreciate any feedback
Thanks

 
Indicator settings do not match. At a minimum, applied_price (I didn’t look further).
 
Vladislav Boyko #:
applied_price

You pass 0 to iBands and 1 to CiBands::Create

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

You pass 0 to iBands and 1 to CiBands::Create

ha ha ha
OK
it turns out my stupidity was proven

thanks for the correction
:)
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