The resulting data is different. why? :D
Indicator settings do not match. At a minimum, applied_price (I didn’t look further).
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I tried using the include function provided by metatrader
I thought, that should make the job easier. abbreviate code. and of course cool :D
but when I compared the resulting values it turned out to be different.
maybe I'm still too stupid to use it properly, so it gives different results
Maybe some of you can explain it to me
I would really appreciate any feedback
Thanks