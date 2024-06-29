I am at this stage with job "Wait till the Developer confirms the Requirements Specification on the set conditions" can I still get out or select another developer?
Sander Bruyneel:Yes click cancel job. It is in the right colum at the bottom
I am at this stage with job "Wait till the Developer confirms the Requirements Specification on the set conditions" can I still get out or select another developer?
It is taking a bit to much time for me. might I have been chatting with an accomplice?
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I am at this stage with job "Wait till the Developer confirms the Requirements Specification on the set conditions" can I still get out or select another developer?
It is taking a bit to much time for me. might I have been chatting with an accomplice?