if (SymbolInfoSessionTrade(symbol, ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK(day), 0, openTime, closeTime))

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Hello there, 


I have a big problem with retrieving trading hours from the symbol information. I use the function " if (SymbolInfoSessionTrade(symbol, ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK(day), 0, openTime, closeTime)) " which works fine only for currency pairs and indexes, but doesn't work for stocks and ETF. I don't understand why, do you have any idea?

The stocks also have this information, as shown below, so I don't think is a matter of missing information


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