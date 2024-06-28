if (SymbolInfoSessionTrade(symbol, ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK(day), 0, openTime, closeTime))
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Hello there,
I have a big problem with retrieving trading hours from the symbol information. I use the function " if (SymbolInfoSessionTrade(symbol, ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK(day), 0, openTime, closeTime)) " which works fine only for currency pairs and indexes, but doesn't work for stocks and ETF. I don't understand why, do you have any idea?
The stocks also have this information, as shown below, so I don't think is a matter of missing information