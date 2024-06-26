crossHair Not Showing

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Good day. 

I used to press my mouse scroll button and CrossHair would open and Now I am nolonger able to do it. 
How can I activate it again thank you

 

<Ctrl + F> as an option


[EDIT]

build 4420 mouse scroll button works (activates crosshair)

[EDIT2]

build 4422 mouse scroll button works too

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