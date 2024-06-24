Ichimoku Returning Incorrect Value
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Good morning;
I'm developing an EA that uses the Ichimoku Indicator. When I check the various values, I noted that the value for the Chikou Span is incorrect. Please see screenshot attached.
How can I correct this?
If anyone has encountered this problem, please point me in the right direction.
Appreciated.