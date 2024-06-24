Just published my indicator for MT4 and MT5 but...
You published it today only so ...
And we can find it in the Market showcase/website by search (for MT4 and for MT5).
Your products are here in your profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/adriaan_slingerland/seller
By the way - it is no problem to see it in MT4 -
And we can find it in the Market showcase/website by search (for MT4 and for MT5).
So, I do not see any problem here.
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Your products are here in your profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/adriaan_slingerland/seller
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In the market place of MetaTrader 5 I can see my published indicator as expexted.
In the market place of MetaTrader 4 I do NOT see my published indicator as expexted.
I tried:
searching on New.
manulally deinstallaling my indicator by deleting the .ex4 and mq4 files.
restarting MetaTrader 4
Any suggestions?
The name of my indicator is CandleCloseCountdown BTW.