Just published my indicator for MT4 and MT5 but...

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In the market place of MetaTrader 5 I can see my published indicator as expexted.

In the market place of MetaTrader 4 I do NOT see my published indicator as expexted.

I tried:

searching on New.

manulally deinstallaling my indicator by deleting the .ex4 and mq4 files.

restarting MetaTrader 4

Any suggestions?

The name of my indicator is CandleCloseCountdown BTW.

 
You published it today only so ...

By the way - it is no problem to see it in MT4 -


And we can find it in the Market showcase/website by search (for MT4 and for MT5).
So, I do not see any problem here.

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Your products are here in your profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/adriaan_slingerland/seller

 
By the way, the discussion (and direct and indirect promotion) about Market products is prohibited on the forum (for your information).
 
Sergey Golubev #:
By the way, the discussion (and direct and indirect promotion) about Market products is prohibited on the forum (for your information).
Roger, roger,
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