Economic Calendar values not showing correctly in the MqlCalendarValue
Hello All
I have an EA that works with Economic Calendar events and values from such events, reported with the MqlCalendarValue and in the web site https://www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar
But for some strage reason, on june 20th and 21st/2024 they were shown on the web site but not on the MqlCalendarValue. Is there a reason for this?
Possible reason - minor/insignificant news.
The MQL5 calendar is not really reliable these days - at least for me.
I don't know if this is what you mean, but look at some events that should've been released at jun 20:
As you can see, the data was updated at investing.com, but not in the mql5 calendar:
That's sad, because I wanted to create a news filter on my EA and that's been happening for weeks =(
The MQL5 calendar is not really reliable these days - at least for me.
I don't know if this is what you mean, but look at some events that should've been released at jun 20:
As you can see, the data was updated at investing.com, but not in the mql5 calendar:
That's sad, because I wanted to create a news filter on my EA and that's been happening for weeks =(
Yes Emanuel, you're right.
Something's strange is happening with the report to MqlCalendarValue. In many websites (including mql5.com) the values appear, but in the MqlCalendarValue they haven't been updated since June 20th (included). Strange.
The MQL5 calendar is not really reliable these days - at least for me.
I don't know if this is what you mean, but look at some events that should've been released at jun 20:
As you can see, the data was updated at investing.com, but not in the mql5 calendar:
That's sad, because I wanted to create a news filter on my EA and that's been happening for weeks =(
I'm seeing the same thing. No values since 06.20.2024 09:00:00 it seems like.
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Hello All
I have an EA that works with Economic Calendar events and values from such events, reported with the MqlCalendarValue and in the web site https://www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar
But for some strage reason, on june 20th and 21st/2024 they were shown on the web site but not on the MqlCalendarValue. Is there a reason for this?