Economic Calendar values not showing correctly in the MqlCalendarValue

New comment
 

Hello All

I have an EA that works with Economic Calendar events and values from such events, reported with the MqlCalendarValue and in the web site https://www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar

But for some strage reason, on june 20th and 21st/2024 they were shown on the web site but not on the  MqlCalendarValue. Is there a reason for this?

Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 
Luis Alejandro Betancur Gonzalez:

Hello All

I have an EA that works with Economic Calendar events and values from such events, reported with the MqlCalendarValue and in the web site https://www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar

But for some strage reason, on june 20th and 21st/2024 they were shown on the web site but not on the  MqlCalendarValue. Is there a reason for this?

Possible reason - minor/insignificant news.

 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:

Possible reason - minor/insignificant news.

Thanks for the reply Oleksandr!

But it doesn't seem to be the case. There were medium and high impact events those days.

 

The MQL5 calendar is not really reliable these days - at least for me.


I don't know if this is what you mean, but look at some events that should've been released at jun 20:



As you can see, the data was updated at investing.com, but not in the mql5 calendar:



That's sad, because I wanted to create a news filter on my EA and that's been happening for weeks =(

 
Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho #:

The MQL5 calendar is not really reliable these days - at least for me.


I don't know if this is what you mean, but look at some events that should've been released at jun 20:



As you can see, the data was updated at investing.com, but not in the mql5 calendar:



That's sad, because I wanted to create a news filter on my EA and that's been happening for weeks =(


Yes Emanuel, you're right.

Something's strange is happening with the report to MqlCalendarValue. In many websites (including mql5.com) the values appear, but in the MqlCalendarValue they haven't been updated since June 20th (included). Strange.

 
Emanuel Cavalcante Amorim Filho #:

The MQL5 calendar is not really reliable these days - at least for me.


I don't know if this is what you mean, but look at some events that should've been released at jun 20:



As you can see, the data was updated at investing.com, but not in the mql5 calendar:



That's sad, because I wanted to create a news filter on my EA and that's been happening for weeks =(

I'm seeing the same thing. No values since 06.20.2024 09:00:00 it seems like.

 
Looks ike they just fixed it.
New comment