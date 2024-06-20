Ambiguous instruction register as seller

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What am I supposed to enter here? Niether account passord nor phone no. is accepted and I can't come any further in my registration as a seller.

The lack of support for MT4-5 is scary.

Thanks.

 
Martin Beck:

What am I supposed to enter here? Niether account passord nor phone no. is accepted and I can't come any further in my registration as a seller.

The lack of support for MT4-5 is scary.

Thanks.

You need to fill in your MQL5 account password.

Your MQL5 account login is fxprojekt and if you don't remember your password, you can reset it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

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