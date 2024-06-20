Ambiguous instruction register as seller
Martin Beck:
What am I supposed to enter here? Niether account passord nor phone no. is accepted and I can't come any further in my registration as a seller.
The lack of support for MT4-5 is scary.
Thanks.
You need to fill in your MQL5 account password.
Your MQL5 account login is fxprojekt and if you don't remember your password, you can reset it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What am I supposed to enter here? Niether account passord nor phone no. is accepted and I can't come any further in my registration as a seller.
The lack of support for MT4-5 is scary.
Thanks.