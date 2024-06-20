cant find any server on mt5 macbook
- I have the password of mt5 (MacBook), but don't have the one for mql.5. what should I do? Please, help me!
- Problem with MT5 Platform. Can't change colours.
- VPS Ping
Could it be a mistake in the mt5 settings?
Why mistake?
MT5 (MetaQuotes) has nothing to do with the brokers related to trading accounts, the settings, the symbols to trade, the specification of the symbols, the price on the chart ...
It is the brokers' related subject.
If you download MT5 from your broker's website so try to connect ... if not possible - ask them for support.
Does this broker support Metatrader 5? (because not all the brokers are using MT5 trading platform).
Besides, some brokers prefer for the traders to open the trading account using their/brokers' website instead of creating the trading account directly in MT5 for example ...
Proč se mýlit? MT5 (MetaQuotes) nemá nic společného s brokery souvisejícími s obchodními účty, nastavením, symboly k obchodování, specifikací symbolů, cenou na grafu... Je to předmět související s brokery.
Pokud si stahujete MT5 z webu vašeho brokera, zkuste se připojit ... pokud to není možné - požádejte je o podporu.
Podporuje tento broker Metatrader 5? (protože ne všichni brokeři používají obchodní platformu MT5). Kromě toho někteří makléři dávají přednost tomu, aby si obchodníci otevřeli obchodní účet pomocí svých webových stránek/brokerů namísto vytvoření obchodního účtu přímo v MT5, například ...
It worked fine for me yesterday. But when the NY section started, it got disconnected and I can't connect anymore.
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