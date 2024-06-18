Mql5 Strategy Tester Profit Calc Wrong?
Daniel Cioca:Why are you thinking it's wrong ?
Hello! I have an issue with the strategy tester.
Kindly advice what am I doing wrong.
The calculation of the profit in the tester seems wrong.
Pls find attached screenshot from the log.
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Hello! I have an issue with the strategy tester.
Kindly advice what am I doing wrong.
The calculation of the profit in the tester seems wrong.
Pls find attached screenshot from the log.