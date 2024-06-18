Mql5 Strategy Tester Profit Calc Wrong?

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Hello! I have an issue with the strategy tester. 

Kindly advice what am I doing wrong.

The calculation of the profit in the tester seems wrong. 

Pls find attached screenshot from the log. shot

 
Daniel Cioca:

Hello! I have an issue with the strategy tester. 

Kindly advice what am I doing wrong.

The calculation of the profit in the tester seems wrong. 

Pls find attached screenshot from the log.

Why are you thinking it's wrong ?
 
Alain Verleyen #:
Why are you thinking it's wrong ?

Ok I apologize, I did not realise that calculation was in pips, not account currency.

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