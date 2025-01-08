MT5 Reporting (Alt + E) Date Range Selection?
Does anyone have any update on this question?
I agree that it would be really nice to be able to filter the date range used by this report.
Turns out it's a simple thing. The export is of whatever date range is shown.
Right click in the History tab, and select the date range to be shown, then the export will contain that date range.
Right click in the History tab, and select the date range to be shown, then the export will contain that date range.
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Is there any way to select a date range in the reporting function of MT5?
I have an account (below) with a couple of false starts, deposits and withdrawals, different settings used causing drawdowns etc and now I have a setup I want to get the true numbers for.
I'd be happy if I can select the date range from 1 May to present but can't see how/where to do that, if at all?