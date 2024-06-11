EA Recovery?
I deleted an EA from MT4 Navigator>Experts. Can I recover it?
Alan Ray Northam:
I deleted an EA from MT4 Navigator>Experts. Can I recover it?
I deleted an EA from MT4 Navigator>Experts. Can I recover it?
Only if you have a backup of this folder somewhere.
But maybe you'll find the ex4 file of the EA in your local Windows recycle bin.
..or if you use storage so you can recover it from storage:
Alan Ray Northam: I deleted an EA from MT4 Navigator>Experts. Can I recover it?
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Go to your backups. You do backup your system, don't you?
YouTube/watch?v=l7-6m2cE6JM
- From where you originally got it?
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