How can I make the indicators of separate windows display correctly on the chart window？
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If an indicator is plotted into the separate window it's because usually it have very different range of values than the price (main window)
You can easily imagine that it's not possible to plot 2 very different range of values into the same chart...
Hi
As was said the separate window is a solution to show values with different range than price. On your example you can see that prices and values of the indicator has totally different range. You would have to scale somehow the indicator values on your price values, but then the price can change and as a result you have different max and min on the chart. Also your indicator return negative values when price cannot be negative. So it’s not possible to do at least If the indicator should be still valid and usable.
Best Regards
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