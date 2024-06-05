MT4 on Parallels on MAC
chr1zzzzzz:
Can't use MT4.
I can login and see ma balance, but I can't make a trade. Does anybody have the same problem?
The problem is unclear. But make sure that it is currently logged in as Trader Account but not Investor Account which its functionalities are limited.
chr1zzzzzz:
Can't use MT4.
I can login and see ma balance, but I can't make a trade. Does anybody have the same problem?
It's always recommended having a look at the Journal tab of your MT4.
In case of an error, you'll find more details in this log.
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Can't use MT4.
I can login and see ma balance, but I can't make a trade. Does anybody have the same problem?