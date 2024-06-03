MT5 lacks TS
Hello!
I see that MT5 lacks the Trailing Stop feature. Does anyone know the reason for this?
Right mouse click on the open position in Toolbox and you will see the trailing stop feature:
Сергей Голубев # :
Щракнете с десния бутон върху отворения бутон върху тази позиция в Toolbox и ще видите функцията за плаващ стоп:
This feature is currently missing from my platform.I just checked if the feature is available in a demo account and it turns out it's there, but it's missing in my real account.
Files:
2024-06-03.png 135 kb
Сергей Голубев # :
Може да се свържете с брокера ... и можете да проверите изграждането на MT5 (имам 4350):
My version is 4354 from June 02. I asked the broker, but they told me that they do not make changes to the metatrader settings.Maybe they forgot to put it in the latest version of Cyrillic.
Files:
2024-06-03_51r.png 142 kb
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