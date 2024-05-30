How to update the Custom EA on mt4?
Fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password and with the confirmation of sucessful login in Metatrader journal.
Go to Market - Purchased in MT4 and check for update.
Please note that update is not available in immediate way.
Sergey Golubev #:
Fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password and with the confirmation of sucessful login in Metatrader journal.
Fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password and with the confirmation of sucessful login in Metatrader journal.
Go to Market - Purchased in MT4 and check for update.
Please note that update is not available in immediate way.
Thank you very much mate. Much appreciated. i guess my update is not available at the moment as the option is not there yet. I will wait and seek help again if i need to. thanks
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Hi,
I have purchased a custom EA and there is new version out. i want to update from version 5 to version 6. I cant figire out how to do it. The develpor told me that it should be in Markets and then purchases. when i click on the purchase and the said EA. I dont see any button or tab there to update the version? Any help will be much appreciated. Thanks