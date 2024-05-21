Help please..unable to download indicator
Don't try to install it from the MQL5.com website side, but go to your desired MT5 terminal, login into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and then search for it in the upper right corner of the MT5 terminal.
Don't try to install it from the MQL5.com website side, but go to your desired MT5 terminal, login into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and then search for it in the upper right corner of the MT5 terminal.
Hi Eleni, thanks for your help (again!).. I tried this and it doesnt work. Up until the end of last week I was successfully downloading indicators using the MLQ5 site, until I changed accounts and platforms, then everything defaults to the platform I have since removed.
When I follow your instructions, nothing happens and I just return to my platform...... doing what you say, I cant see how anything can be downloaded from anywhere other than the MLQ5 site. I attach screenshots of what I am doing in sequence. Thank you.
Hi Eleni, thanks for your help (again!).. I tried this and it doesnt work. Up until the end of last week I was successfully downloading indicators using the MLQ5 site, until I changed accounts and platforms, then everything defaults to the platform I have since removed.
When I follow your instructions, nothing happens and I just return to my platform...... doing what you say, I cant see how anything can be downloaded from anywhere other than the MLQ5 site. I attach screenshots of what I am doing in sequence. Thank you.
Sorry, ignore all that, I found it on my MT5....up the learning curve !
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Can anyone advise me please... I cannot download a free indicator from Market. Everytime I try to download, it opens up a previous account on the MT5 platform (also deleted from Win10 apps) instead of the platform I have open.
How do I stop the old platform opening please? Thanks