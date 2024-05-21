how can I re-embed the market watch & navigator views in left side of MT5 main window instead of having them show up as floating windows
Look at this small thread about how to fix it:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/466568
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/466568
Toolbox is opening in separate window on Macbook and I can't use it
- 2024.05.03
- Borys G
- www.mql5.com
Hello! I have issue with the Toolbox on Mac - it is not working properly anymore...
@Sergey Golubev thank you. i did see that thread.
Do you know if following those steps, specifically 'step 5. Delete the file Terminal.ini ' puts any running trades at risk?
nathc #:
@Sergey Golubev thank you. i did see that thread.
Do you know if following those steps, specifically 'step 5. Delete the file Terminal.ini ' puts any running trades at risk?
The terminal.ini file is simply a configuration file for your local terminal installation. Your trades, which are conducted with your broker, will remain unchanged.
thank you both.
that fixed the problem and running trades were unaffected
I appreciate your help!
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Does anyone know how to re-embed the market watch and navigator views into the left side of the mt5 main window?
I mistakenly double clicked the title bar of the market watch and navigator windows that were previously embedded in left side of mt5 and this caused those two sections to pop out of the left side and become floating windows as seen here:
I've tried all of the following with no luck so far:
-closing the market watch and navigator windows and re-opening them by selecting them under the view menu of mt5
-closing mt5 and re-opening it
-selecting the green 'enlarge' circle icon in the market watch and navigator header bars
-double clicking the market watch and navigator header bars
if anyone has had this issue and resolved it without putting any running trades at risk of being inadvertently closed I'd love to know the steps you took.